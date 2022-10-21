Warrnambool is set to host its first all-abilities netball carnival since 2019, while one of its players is aiming to win gold at next week's national titles.
Sky Grace, a member of the Victorian State Marie Little Shield team, is bound for Sydney next week for the national championships. It will be her third titles, previously winning bronze and silver for Victoria in 2018 and 2019. She said Victoria was aiming to bring home the gold medal this year.
The defender said it was great to be a part of the state program, with plenty of hard training sessions honing her skills.
"I'm down there Sundays, lots of early mornings, two-hour training," she said. "But really excited, I've never been there (Sydney) before. It'll be a whole new learning experience."
Also making the Victorian team is former Warrnambool player Alhana Wilkinson and former Camperdown local Emma Daffy, who was named vice captain. Meanwhile, Rebecca Bradford is a part of the Marie Little Shield's development program.
Closer to home, the Stingers will welcome teams from Horsham, Mount Gambier and newcomers Ballarat to the Arc for a one-day round-robin tournament on Sunday.
Stingers coach Marg Morgan said the association would field two Warrnambool teams, with players excited to step out on court after a long hiatus.
"For these guys, they just love to come and play and be involved," Morgan said.
Mila Douglas will also mentor a team. Douglas is fresh off of coaching Dennington to a 13 and under Warrnambool and District league premiership this season.
The Stingers will also boast new training tops, with midcourter Michael Childs, 17, designing the new logo.
He said he was impressed to see his design come to life. Childs' older brothers David and Cody also play for the team, with their height an asset.
The carnival comes after several Stingers players represented Western Regions at the Netball Victoria state titles earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool City Netball Association has seen a strong increase in its team numbers for its current summer season, which is three rounds in.
Tuesday's ladies competition has 10 teams after boasting just three in its winter season, while the mixed Wednesday competition has 12 teams for the term four season, up from three in term two and five in term three.
With daylight savings, a game is now being held outside at 6.30pm.
The junior programs will now head into finals, with planning under way for how the association's programs will look for 2023.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
