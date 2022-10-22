The Standard
First Warrnambool Breast Cancer high tea and fashion parade a success

By Madeleine McNeil
October 22 2022 - 7:24am
Mikayla Sheppard, Danielle McNamara and Emma Sheppard at the breast cancer pink high tea. Picture by Anthony Brady

More than 300 south-west women united in a sea of pink for a high tea on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

