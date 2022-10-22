More than 300 south-west women united in a sea of pink for a high tea on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.
The high tea and fashion parade, held at the Wannon Rooms included addresses from Katie Monigatti who spoke about her breast cancer journey and McGrath breast care nurse Rebecca Hay who provides support to families experiencing breast cancer.
Registered nurse Deidre Bidmade organised the event after witnessing the effects of breast cancer in both her personal and professional life.
She said in a close-knit community like Warrnambool and its surrounding towns almost everyone had been touched by the disease or knew someone who had been affected in some way.
"This event sends a very loud message that you are not on your own, you have the support of your family, friends, the community, and the local medical support staff," Mrs Bidmade said.
"This is all about connecting the community and raising awareness. I hope this event makes people think about getting that mammogram or booking that appointment to get a check-up."
She said the level of support from south-west businesses for the inaugural event was incredible and she hoped it would become an annual high tea and fashion parade.
Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club general manager Craig Monigatti said the event held a special place in his heart and the club was proud to support such a worthy cause.
"This event is so important to me not only on a community level but a personal one," Mr Monigatti said. "My sister-in-law has just been through breast cancer, and she will be one of the guest speakers at the event
Mrs Bidmade said proceeds would go to St John of God oncology and Breast Cancer research to provide equipment, patient comfort, and financial support for people with breast cancer in the community.
