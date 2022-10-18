The cost to repair Skipton has grown with 23 properties now affected by floodwater, but the mayor says the town's spirit remains strong.
The revised tally is up from yesterday when Corangamite Shire Ruth Gstrein told The Standard eight houses and five businesses had been inundated.
That included Emu Creek Deli and Gifts, the Skipton Community Op Shop and the town's pharmacy.
In an update, councillor Ruth Gstrein said all of those houses and businesses had since been washed out and skip bins had been dropped off to assist with efforts to clear waste.
Encouragingly, she also confirmed the council's municipal building surveyor had inspected each premises and found no significant structural issues.
Councillor Gstrein said council staff were available from 9am-5pm each day at the football-netball club to assist those affected.
"There has been a steady number of people visiting the FNC where they can discuss their needs with staff from council and other agencies," she said.
"A number have registered for assistance grants and these are being processed fairly quickly."
The council has also been working with the Skipton Lions club to setup a local account for community cash donations.
A community clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, depending on the weather.
Councillor Gstrein said despite the scale of damage, the community remained strong and united.
"The Skipton community are incredibly resilient," she said.
"Many of them have been through this before and know how to pitch in and support one another.
"Thanks to everyone who has been involved on the front line of response and more recently as the recovery-our SES and CFA volunteers and other organisations involved. They've done an amazing job."
Lions club of Skipton:
Account number: 167629302
BSB: 633 000
