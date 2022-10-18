The Standard
Skipton residents show resilience as floods affect 23 properties

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:40am
Skipton residents show resilience as floods affect 23 properties. Picture by Chris Doheny

The cost to repair Skipton has grown with 23 properties now affected by floodwater, but the mayor says the town's spirit remains strong.

