Fresh off a Big V title, future US college basketballer Tenielle Knight wants to inspire Portland's next generation of players this summer.
Knight, who moved from Portland to Geelong three years ago to further her basketball aspirations, is set to star for the Portland Coasters in the Country Basketball League this season.
The 18-year-old returned for her first game with her home club on Saturday night before dropping a game-high 28 points against Horsham on Sunday. Knight said everyone at Portland welcomed her back with open arms.
"I felt like I hadn't left," Knight said. "Everyone said hey... and everyone was so supportive of me. It's how you want to feel when you get back home."
Knight said she wanted to give back to her home association this summer.
"My main goal is to hopefully inspire all the young girls just to give it their all, and coach and teach them new things on how they can improve," she said.
Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert said Knight's experience would be an asset in a young line-up with the 6'1 wing-forward also injecting height. Knight said she aimed to be as versatile as possible on the floor.
"I grew up in Portland playing in the post, so that's stuck with me if I needed it," she said. "I can be a shooter, I can cut to the ring and be a slasher, make room for other players to get to the ring, open it up for them."
The Year 12 student, who celebrated her final day of school this week, also prides herself on defence and playing a team game by giving up "good for great shots".
"If I start worrying about all the scores on the offensive side, I can get in my head," she said. "But if I just focus on getting my defence right and boxing out and getting stops on the defensive side my offence will just start to flow."
Knight is coming off a Big V title with Wyndham in the championship division. In her first season at Wyndham, Knight averaged 10 points and six rebounds starting in 16 of 24 games played.
"It was amazing, just because we had such a young group of girls and we've never played together before," she said of the season. "To be able to bond and gel together that well and work together as a team and win, it was amazing."
Knight crossed to Wyndham from Geelong United where she got court time with its affiliated NBL1 team Geelong Supercats last year. She said she soaked up the exposure to highly experienced players.
"I had Sara Blicavs around me, and she was just phenomenal," Knight said of the Australian Opal and two-time WNBL champion. "The way she thought about the game and the way she processed everything, thought about the defence, her moves, she was next level.
"It was so good to be able to train with her every week and learn so much off her."
Knight said she would return to Wyndham for next year's Big V season before heading to the United States to play college basketball. She is unsure where she will play yet as she contemplates a number of offers.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
