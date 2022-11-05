BUSINESSES along the Great Ocean Road will face staffing issues as tourists return for the first summer period without restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism (GORRT) general manager Liz Price said the sectors' biggest challenge was the difficulty workers face with affordable housing when moving to the region.
Ms Price said GORRT had set up a pilot program, Tourism Jobs Bank 2.0, to support recruitment in the sector including along the Great Ocean Road.
"The program is a dedicated web platform and app to connect candidates to job vacancies," she said.
It will be a free service for businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector to promote vacancies and resources for candidates.
Ms Price said to combat the staffing challenges and "hopefully strong visitation over summer" she encouraged visitors to plan and book ahead to secure activities and bookings at cafes and restaurants "to avoid disappointment".
Ms Price said visitors had started to flow in from Singapore, Malaysia and India with the coastal towns remaining popular. Inquiries have also been made by visitors from the UK and US.
A solution is Moyne Shire Council and Commerce Moyne's program for employees to offer discounted accommodation for workers coming to the region.
Temporary accommodation has been set up at Koroit Caravan Park for workers, and potentially tourists.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
