The Standard

Children's Week celebrates the right of children to enjoy childhood

October 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All children have the right to an adequate standard of living including house, food, and clothes. Picture Shutterstock.

All children have the right to a standard of living adequate for the child's physical, mental, spiritual, moral and social development. This is the theme of this year's National Children's Week (October 22-30).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.