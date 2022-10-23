All children have the right to a standard of living adequate for the child's physical, mental, spiritual, moral and social development. This is the theme of this year's National Children's Week (October 22-30).
Children's Week is celebrated in October each year in Australia with a theme based on an Article from the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). Article 27 has been selected for 2022.
An adequate standard of living includes a safe place to live, nourishing food and clothes that support the child's development. Children should not be disadvantaged so they miss out on many of the things other kids can do.
Parents or guardians have the main responsibility for making sure their child or young person reaches their full potential. Where their help is not enough, however, children and young people have the right to government assistance such as child maintenance.
Communities throughout Australia will celebrate with events to mark the occasion during the week from Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 30.
The annual program is run by the Children's Week Council of Australia, which sponsored by the federal Department of Education, Skills and Employment.
In essence, Children's Week celebrates the right of children to enjoy childhood.
Children's Week is a national celebration of children's rights, talents and citizenship held on the fourth Wednesday of October in Australia to coincide with Universal Children's Day. Each year the theme of Children's Week highlights a particular Children's Right.
In 1954 the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed Universal Children's Day as a day to promote friendship and understanding among children of the world. From this beginning it developed into a day that focused attention on the issues and needs of children and their families.
Thousands of people around the country are involved in activities and events during "The Week" through the participation of schools, playgroups, childcare, kindergartens, cultural groups, libraries, and community groups.
For more information, visit childrensweek.org.au.
