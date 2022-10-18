LONG-time lawn bowler Alan Parker says bonds between opponents is one of the sport's greatest strengths.
The Port Fairy competitor, who plays Western District Playing Area top-grade midweek and weekend pennant, said he'd cultivated friendships across a a 30-year playing career.
Parker, 77, said the social connections - with teammates, rivals and those in different playing areas - were important.
"Bowls is a great game. There's not one person who starts playing bowls who doesn't say 'I should've been playing 10 years ago'," he said.
"It's a social game. You get to know all the players at every club.
"Myself, I can go to City Memorial any day of the week and say hello to anybody there, and also when you play tournaments around the countryside.
"I have been going to Bendigo for quite a few years and you get to know them blokes and (the) Brunswick (club) in Melbourne comes to our (Port Fairy) Easter tournament and they were all playing at Bendigo."
Bowls takes up a large chunk of Parker's summer.
"Now that the season has started I don't know which way is up," he said.
"I bowled Saturday, Sunday, today and we're bowling Thursday.
"Once the season starts, it's all go."
Parker, who was a golfer before starting indoor bowls in 1997, is enjoying a successful start to his midweek pennant season.
Port Fairy Gold made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday, beating Lawn Tennis Green 67-47.
One rink was drawn while the host team won the other two on offer.
"Greg Creek was in place of Steven Gibb as skip and that rink won by six shots," he said.
"Hillary Hamilton's rink had a very good win; they won by about 14 shots."
Parker said it was important for a small club to taste success on the rinks.
"Our numbers are very low on a Tuesday. Although we have good first division, they sort of fall away after that," he said.
"So it it is very important to get away to a good start to build your confidence."
Parker said making it three wins in a row would be a challenge as Port Fairy travels to play the only other undefeated team.
"Next week we play City Diamonds and that will test us out," he said.
"Everybody is saying they will be the top side this year."
City Diamonds eked out a seven-shot win against Terang Blue in round two.
In other matches, Koroit Orange defeated Warrnambool Gold 67-43 and Timboon Maroon overcame City Sapphires by 10 shots.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
