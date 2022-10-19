Police have called for victims of sexual assault involved in Warrnambool region sporting, youth and community groups to come forward.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, the unit manager of the Warrnambool Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT), said some people may not even realise they were victims.
He said in the past a range of people involved in sporting clubs and other community clubs or activities had been charged and successfully prosecuted.
The senior sergeant said victims were abused in a range of ways but individual perpetrators usually had a certain way to offend - their modus operandi.
"The one thing that is consistent is that offenders will use their positions to enable their offending, to gain access to victims," he said
"Not all offenders will target children, but that's often the case as offenders are often seen as mentors or are in positions of care, supervision or authority.
"Where possible, an offender will often try to normalise offending and give the impression that grooming or sexualised behaviour or offending is part of everyday life, or part of another process or activity that may be seen as normal.
"This may result in a victim not knowing they have been a victim of a sexual assault, although may come away from an interaction, thinking it was weird, inappropriate or uncomfortable.
"Often victims may discuss these interactions among themselves, not considering that sexual assaults may have occurred.
"Offenders will also seek to gain the trust of parents or caregivers, to allow access to children."
Senior Sergeant Asenjo said the message was clear.
"Any time a person is inappropriately touched without your consent or knowledge, that's a crime, regardless of the circumstances," he said.
"If you are not sure, but feel uncomfortable, tell someone you trust about it.
"If the person you suspect is trusted within a club, group or family, as is often the case, seek out another person you trust and tell them, or call police for advice."
Senior Sergeant Asenjo said SOCIT officers were specially trained and anyone who made a complaint could not legally be identified.
"It's an anonymous process with regard to public identification aimed at being supportive of victims," he said.
Warrnambool police youth resource officers Senior Constable Brooke Pollock and Senior Constable John Keats are also available to offer advice to young people on telephone number 5560 1195.
They regularly deal with young people in a range of circumstances, including at school and in the community.
Warrnambool lawyer Nicole Elliott-Struth, of Arnold Thomas & Becker, said pursuing a civil claim could give a survivor a strong sense of empowerment, validation and justice.
"We are concerned that there are other young people who participated in sporting and community programs and activities who have suffered abuse," she said.
