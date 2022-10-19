The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police unit chief: "The one thing that is consistent is that offenders will use their positions to enable their offending"

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:02am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who oversees the Warrnambool-based sex offences and child abuse investigation team. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Police have called for victims of sexual assault involved in Warrnambool region sporting, youth and community groups to come forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.