The handy work of the Port Fairy Men's Shed is about to shine in the public arena with the arrival of the spring and summer event season.
With the decline of COVID bringing with it an opening up of the community, the return of much loved gatherings are being eagerly awaited.
The men's shed members have been hard at work creating their wooden toy kits.
These kits will be for sale at the Port Fairy Show in early November, while men's shed members will be on hand during the Moyneyana Festival to held children ensemble the kits on the spot.
The men's shed will also have a float in the Moyneyana Festival parade. Members have just finished constructing a smaller scale men's shed to have as part of that float display.
Port Fairy Men's Shed president Peter Down said it would be great to be back out in the community.
"Being involved in these community events is very important to our members," Mr Down said.
"It's fantastic to be back in full swing.
"During COVID I had a battle to keep the guys away, as soon as lockdowns would end we would have 15 blokes at the door ready to go again."
The men's shed has a membership of 70, with a regular daily turn-up of around 20.
This includes lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Mr Down said the operational costs of the shed come to $10,000 annually.
This is covered by membership and by selling goods made by shed members.
These include items such as raised garden beds. The men's shed also created items used by the Moyne Shire for the street entertainment section at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.