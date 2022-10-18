Woman sentenced for car crash cover-up

A Hamilton woman who twice lied to police to cover-up a car crash involving an accused drug kingpin has pleaded guilty.
Lily Goodwin, 30, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in the County Court on Tuesday.
She also successfully appealed against the severity of a sentence imposed in the Magistrates Court in December.
That related to a 62-day jail sentence and a community correction order imposed after she pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
The court heard at the time she played an administrative role in the sale of numerous drugs from her Hamilton home, which she shared with her then partner Daniel McDonnell.
Goodwin was placed on two six-month correction orders, to be served at the same time, with 60 hours of unpaid community work.
Judge Rozen Chambers said had she not pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, she'd have received six months imprisonment.The charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years.
Mr Chambers said "parity" was central to his decision as Goodwin was the last of the four co-accused to be sentenced.
He told the court on April 7, 2020 William Orde was driving a vehicle registered to Goodwin when he crashed on the Hamilton Highway near Geelong.
In the following weeks, Orde, Goodwin and McDonnell agreed to provide false information to police about the circumstances of the collision in order to conceal the fact Orde had been the driver.
Orde, in consultation with Goodwin, then recruited and paid Tory Muller $4000 to make a false confession. Goodwin nominated Muller as the driver to police.
Mr Chambers said messages passed between Goodwin, Orde and Muller revealed it was highly likely she knew the driver to be Orde and that Goodwin had twice given police false information. Orde, who Mr Chambers said "hatched the plan and had the most to gain", was sentenced to nine months imprisonment. Muller and McDonnell both received three-months.
Mr Chambers said he "considered Ms Goodwin's role to be about the same as Mr McDonnell's" and that she had "played a key role in the execution of the plan".
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
