Allansford's "terrible" drainage system has had residents on edge as the floodwaters rose, but Warrnambool City Council says an upgrade is in the pipeline.
Country Fire Authority volunteer Rodney Boyle, who had been pumping water at Tooram Road and Station Street, said the worried community wanted to know when works would happen.
"The drainage system in Allansford is in terrible condition," Mr Boyle said.
"It hasn't been improved for a long time and a lot more houses and families moved in so the drainage system is under a lot more pressure these days."
Mr Boyle said they had pumped water all through the night on Sunday night until the river levels settled down again.
A council spokesperson said pumping water from the town's drainage channel into the Hopkins River was done as a precaution.
"What happens is the outlet to the river get lower than the river level, then the river starts flowing back in through the outlets," Mr Boyle said.
He said the drainage in Allansford needed a "good overhaul" as well as a "good thorough clean to start with".
And, the outlet on Station Street needed to be "done up" with some sort of flood gate or valve put in, he said.
"You could just turn it off in these situations and we wouldn't really have to be here at all," he said.
Mr Boyle said there had been three flooding events in the past 11 years - in 2011, 2016 and in recent days.
"It wasn't that bad in 2016, we didn't really have to do really any pumping then but everyone was worried about it," he said.
Mr Boyle said drainage was a real issue in Allansford even when there wasn't flooding events along the river.
"A couple of times over the last few years we just got a heavy downpour of 25mm in a real short time, some of these houses on Ziegler Parade flood," he said.
"We had to go an pump water from their front doors across the street to the other side."
He said there was an issue last week when it was raining and a few houses were flooded because storm water couldn't get away.
Allansford's Karen Gee, who has lived in the town for more than three decades, praised the work of the SES and the CFA.
She lives on Tooram Road and part of her backyard was inundated with water during the 2011 flood.
"I have no chance of flooding (from the river) but we have big drains that go through the back of our place and in 2011 there was a lot of water that came up through the drains and into our backyard," she said.
"This time the SES and the CFA have been pumping the water through the drains back into the river, so that's stopped that.
"They're onto it and with the mouth open this time, the water's flowing out to sea, whereas last time the mouth was closed, so there was nowhere for the water to go, so that's why it was worse that time, I think."
Allansford resident Eddie White said the community was playing a waiting game with more rain coming later in the week.
"There's a drainage issue that's come to light again," he said.
"It's one drain that's causing all the drama."
Luke Coughlan, from Warrnambool City Council, told Monday's community meeting in Allansford that stormwater drainage system works would start in the next six months.
"The idea is that it will stop the water coming back up. They aren't fool-proof in extreme floods," he said.
Design work was completed some time ago and would include the replacement of the stormwater drainage line between Tooram Rd and the outfall into the Hopkins River, which will include a backflow prevention device.
"Council has gone through a complex approval process that required endorsement from a number of agencies including VicTrack," the council said.
"That is now approved and work will commence once a tender process is completed and conditions are suitable."
The council said it was also in the process of procuring a consultant to deliver the Allansford Strategic Framework Plan, an action of which includes delivery of a flood study of Allansford.
"Once completed, this flood study will be able to inform future works and upgrades of the Allansford stormwater network."
The council said that the old Allansford bridge remained open to pedestrians and most vehicle traffic existing the town but there were no plans to replace or upgrade this bridge.
The council said in times of high river flow, the stormwater outlet may be below the river level but it was not necessarily an immediate issue for homes because the water is able to move into low lying land where there were no houses.
