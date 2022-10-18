The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Upgrade of 'terrible' Allansford drainage system is in the pipeline

By Katrina Lovell and Monique Patterson
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:55am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA volunteer Rodney Boyle says Allansford's drainage system is in need of an overhaul. Picture by Chris Doheny

Allansford's "terrible" drainage system has had residents on edge as the floodwaters rose, but Warrnambool City Council says an upgrade is in the pipeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.