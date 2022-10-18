The Standard
Emma Donovan and the The Putbacks to play at Warrnambool's Dart and Marlin on Sunday

By Jessica Howard
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:15am
Acclaimed vocalist Emma Donovan and Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks will perform at Warrnambool's Dart and Marlin this Sunday, October 23.

An Indigenous icon will bring her impassioned music to the south-west on Sunday.

