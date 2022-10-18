An Indigenous icon will bring her impassioned music to the south-west on Sunday.
Acclaimed vocalist Emma Donovan and Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks will take to Warrnambool's Dart and Marlin stage on October 23 as part of Guts Touring.
They'll be joined by Melbourne rockers The Pretty Littles and RAT!hammock, as well as south-west singer-songwriter Sophia Whitney.
Guts Touring was first launched as 'Up The Guts' back in 2016 and is one of the country's largest regional touring operations.
Sunday's show is one of 36 gigs held across Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia, and Tasmania.
Donovan's songwriting is optimistic, impassioned, and honest, while The Putbacks' sound is fluid, live and raw.
The collaboration was born from Emma and the band's shared love for classic US soul and the protest music of Indigenous Australia.
ARIA-nominated, award-winning Donovan grew up singing church songs with her grandparents on the north coast of NSW and her first secular gigs were singing in the renowned family band, The Donovans, with her mother and five uncles.
Throughout her career, she has toured and recorded with many mainstays of the Australian music industry including Killarney's Archie Roach, The Teskey Brothers and Paul Kelly.
She was also part of the Black Arm Band, an Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander music theatre organisation, and it was through that project she met members of The Putbacks.
Melbourne-raised Whitney, who is now based in Warrnambool, said it was great to have such special talent gracing a south-west stage.
"I'm honoured to be part of such a beautiful line-up," she said.
"I really hope our region can continue to host amazing artists like Emma and I think if we can see more people getting behind the arts here and attending events like this, we will continue to see artists of her calibre which is what we want for a regional town."
Whitney said attendees could expect a "very varied set" at the show, which kicks off at 4pm.
"All the artists definitely have their unique musical style. They're so incredible to watch and it's going to be a good time," she said.
"I'm so thankful for Dave (de Carteret), the owner of the Dart, who makes such a big effort to host these types of events. There's a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes."
Whitney released a new single 'Wildest Scenes' last month.
She blends folk-pop and country sounds, writing from some of her most personal and intimate experiences.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
