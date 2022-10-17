TWIN sisters Bree and Talia Rogitsch were born into a tenpin bowling-loving family.
The Allansford siblings' grandmother Sandie has a long association with the Great Ocean Road Tenpin Bowl.
Now Bree and Talia are following her footsteps, having taken up competitive bowling seven months ago.
Bree, 10, won the Leo Kenshole Memorial Classic - a handicapped event - at the Warrnambool venue on Sunday.
April Body was second in the women's section with Talia finishing third.
Jesse Duke took out the male section from Matt Wickham and Michael Dowlin.
The competition pits the top-10 qualifiers against each other once in a mammoth day which tests players' mettle. The 10th round was a positional round.
Jesse's entering average was 149 and he averaged 163 for the competition with a high game of 188.
Bree, who goes to Allansford and District Primary School, went into the tournament with a 72 average and averaged 97 for the day with a high of 135.
"I was excited and proud," she said.
"My best game with handicap was 303. We celebrated partially.
"We went to have fish and chips."
It was Bree's second tournament win, having collected a junior handicap masters victory at the club earlier this year.
Bree, who also plays hockey in winter, is loving her time in the sport and picked out a special blue, grey and black bowl.
"You can always make lots of friends and it is a very welcoming place," she said.
"I think the practice on Wednesdays has paid off. We come for our advanced league on Thursdays."
Bree and Talia also play with their cousins - three of whom competed in the Len Kenshole Memorial Classic.
