Warrnambool, Casterton, Mortlake and Heywood are expecting 22 degrees today

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:34pm, first published 8:33pm
At 7am in Warrnambool it was just 5.4 degrees and felt like 1.4 with the low overnight 5.2 at 6am.

Today across the south-west will be mostly sunny with tops in the 20s and the Princes Highway is open again at Panmure.

