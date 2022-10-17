Today across the south-west will be mostly sunny with tops in the 20s and the Princes Highway is open again at Panmure.
Warrnambool, Casterton, Mortlake and Heywood are expecting 22 degrees today, with Portland the mildest centre with the mercury tipped to reach 19.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was just 5.4 degrees and felt like 1.4 with the low overnight 5.2 at 6am.
Hamilton was down to 0.3 at 7.10am.
A high pressure system extends a ridge over the state that will remain until Tuesday.
On Wednesday the ridge will clear to the east as a low pressure system approaches from South Australia and remains over the north of the state until Thursday, moving over southern parts on Friday.
Sunny. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.
The next couple of days will be fine and sunny before it gets wet again.
Wednesday we're expecting a sunny top of 22, Thursday is becoming cloudy 21 with a 30 per cent chance of a shower, Friday will be 22 again with a 90 per cent of between 1-5mm, Saturday 19 with a 90 per cent chance of between 2-8mm of rain, Sunday 18 with a 90 per cent chance of between 10-30mm of rain and Monday 17 with a 90 per cent chance of between 4-20mm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.