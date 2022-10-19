Spring flush of feed | On the Land

A quality outpaddock at The Sisters is for sale, which is full of feed for the purchaser to take advantage of.
Destocked for some time, immediate access is available on signing of an unconditional Contract for the purchaser to take advantage of fodder production or livestock grazing.
The Tapps Lane outpaddock is situated in rich farming country midway between Noorat and The Sisters (7km) and ideally located to Terang and Mortlake (20km).
Under the current owner's tenure, the property has been used for dairy run-off and fodder production purposes and having sold their dairy farm the property is for genuine sale.
The property is subdivided into four paddocks, with three wire electric fencing from a solar panel and is complete with substantial timber cattle yards, including stock ramp, drenching race, head stall and holding yards.
Stock water is provided by a reliable bore on a windmill equipped with a 10,000L poly tank reticulating to high volume concrete troughs in each paddock.
Pastures are mainly perennial ryegrass, sub clover with some native varieties.
