Tom Gleeson's Hard Quiz to hit the Lighthouse Theatre stage in February, 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:24am, first published 3:30am
Gold Logie-winning Tom Gleeson is bringing his Hard Quiz Live show to Warrnambool in February, 2023.

GOLD Logie-winning Australian comedian Tom Gleeson has announced he will be bringing Hard Quiz Live to Warrnambool in 2023.

