GOLD Logie-winning Australian comedian Tom Gleeson has announced he will be bringing Hard Quiz Live to Warrnambool in 2023.
Gleeson today announced on social media after sold out shows in every capital city the tour was being extended to regional Australia.
The show will run at Lighthouse Theatre in February.
"I've heard your desperate cries of, "Why aren't you doing a show in my town?" Gleeson said.
"So, I'm doing my best to get to your sh*thole.
"The city shows were loose, so these shows will be feral!"
The tour will start in Cairns in February before making its next stop in Warrnambool.
Gleeson last visited Warrnambool in 2021.
Pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
