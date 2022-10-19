The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South West Makers to hold event in Port Fairy

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Makers members Karen Bowes and Freya Marriot at their recent lantern making workshop.

Talented artists from across the region will come together in Port Fairy this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.