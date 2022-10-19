Talented artists from across the region will come together in Port Fairy this weekend.
The South West Makers group will be holding a Show and Tell event at the Port Fairy Sea Scouts.
The event will be held on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
Group member Helen Fitzhardinge said various art activities would be demonstrated on the day.
"This will include someone using a scroll saw, a bookbinder, painter, 3D printer, enamellist, printmaker and a demonstration of how to use a micro controller," Ms Fitzhardinge said.
"As a fun activity there will a progressive painting where we will provide canvas, paint and brushes so that budding artists can add to the work."
Saturday's gathering will be a follow up from a recent group activity day that included a lantern making workshop.
The group has over 50 members and has a long-term ambition to establish a permanent community gallery.
Ms Fitzhardinge said the group was keen to continue to promote what is it was doing to the public.
She is hopeful this would not only possibility increase membership but also awareness.
"We have a strategic plan for the community gallery and further engagement from the community can only further our cause," she said.
