Lyndoch Medical Hub set to open doors

Staff are expected to relocate to the new Lyndoch Medical Hub later this month.
Five GPs have been operating from under the rear of the new $15 million Swinton wing while the three-storey medical centre was being built.
The old Tomlinson buildings have been demolished to make way for the $17-million one-stop-shop medical facility.
Doctors and allied health staff at Liebig Street's Warrnambool Medical Clinic, along with the temporary clinic in the Swinton wing, will have their final face to face patient appointments on Wednesday, October 19.
The new clinic - at 24 Hopkins Road - is expected to open to the public on Monday, October 24.
A Lyndoch Living spokeswoman said 14 existing GPs would work at the new clinic and the Mortlake clinic.
"Lyndoch Living currently have 14 GPs who have been with our health service for some time," the spokesman said.
"We are fortunate to have retained these skilled professionals in order to provide quality care to our local community.
"Two of these GPs will remain at our Mortlake Clinic, while 12 of these GPs will be working from our new building on Hopkins Road, which we are looking forward to opening in the coming weeks."
The new building will also be home to a pharmacy, pathology, dentist, mental health consultants and a cafe.
The top floor will also have an education hub as well as a function space for forums and conferences.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
