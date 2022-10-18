The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Lyndoch Medical Hub set to open doors

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:37am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new medical centre is set to open its doors later this month. Picture by Sean McKenna

Staff are expected to relocate to the new Lyndoch Medical Hub later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.