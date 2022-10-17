Cousins and classmates Samara Herpich and Bree Fox have always been close but the best friends have formed a special bond throughout their final year of school.
The cousins are counting down to their last days of secondary school - at Emmanuel College - ahead of the first VCE exam, English, on October 26.
Samara's family moved from Mount Gambier two years ago during the height of COVID-19 remote learning and she said having her cousin and best friend Bree at the college made it easier to settle into a new school.
"We have a really beautiful cohort and at recess and lunchtime we all get around each other," Samara said. "We've grown really close which is amazing."
Samara, 18, travels to Melbourne weekly to attend the world-renowned Howard Fine Acting Studio, where she was one of only nine successful applicants.
Ever since she was a child she's wanted to be an actor and said it was an interesting avenue to express emotions and understand other people.
"I don't think I realised before starting the program in Melbourne how much it takes to try and tell other people's stories and to make them authentic and in your own words," Samara said. "It's pretty eye-opening."
She said there was also a Howard Fine studio in Los Angeles which counted Hollywood actors Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell among its alumni and she hopes to audition and continue with the adult program next year.
Samara is also looking at applying for the National Institute of Dramatic Art and various media courses.
Meanwhile college vice captain Bree, 17, is also busy pursuing her passion for marine science and preparing for exams.
This year Bree gained her commercial abalone diving permit and she is believed to be the youngest female commercial abalone diver in Australia.
The Port Fairy resident said her love of the ocean started from a young age when she would go out with her dad, who is also an abalone diver.
Bree has already been accepted into the University of Tasmania to study a double degree in marine biology and law through a school recommendation program.
"Because I'm so used to the environment I'm passionate about that kind of area in my life," Bree said. "If I worked in a marine industry job after school I'd be so happy.
"I started doing periwinkle diving at the age of 14. As far as we knew I was the youngest commercial diver and one of the only females doing that kind of commercial diving in Australia which was pretty awesome."
Bree, who plays netball for Port Fairy, was a joint winner of the 2022 Hampden Football Netball League under 19 rising star umpire award.
She gained her C badge qualification this year officiating under 17 and division two games. It means she will umpire higher grades including division one and open next year.
