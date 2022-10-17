ROADS in Moyne Shire remain closed after being damaged by floodwaters.
There are also reports of motorists ignoring closed road signs.
A witness told The Standard on Monday morning she saw a driver ignore the road closed sign at North Road in Mortlake before his vehicle became stuck in water.
The Mortlake resident said she told the driver he was lucky to have survived so he should buy a Tattslotto ticket.
"If he was further over he would have tipped the van and I hate to think of the outcome then," the witness said.
Moyne Shire advises the following roads remained closed as of 11am on Monday:
Changes to this list will be reflected on Moyne Shire council's Facebook page social media and website.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.