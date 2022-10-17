The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free

Moyne Shire Council releases list of roads closed due to flooding

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:12am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vehicle was stuck in floodwaters at North Road in Mortlake on Monday morning as the driver attempted to drive through the closed road. Picture supplied.

ROADS in Moyne Shire remain closed after being damaged by floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.