Stay out of flood water, says Warrnambool police sergeant

Warrnambool police are disappointed people have been entering floodwaters.
Sergeant Dean Greenwood said multiple reports had been received.
"It's come to our attention that we've had numerous people playing in flood water," Sergeant Greenwood said.'
"Down at the Hopkins River we've had people playing in the sand and pushing the sand into the river.
"We really discourage that - the sand could give way at any time and you'll be swept out to sea.
"We want our community to be safe."
Sergeant Greenwood also urged people to stay away from the Hopkins Falls lookout.
"The Hopkins Falls carpark is closed - we don't want people parking on the side of the road and going into the falls - once again that's for your safety."
Sergeant Greenwood also reminded people not to drive in flood water.
"As we've spoken about ad nauseum - don't drive through flood waters," he said.
"Just be mindful, have some situational awareness and look after yourselves."
Sergeant Greenwood said people shouldn't make judgement calls about roads that are closed.
"There are plenty of road closures," he said.
"They're in place for your safety - just because there's no visible water it doesn't mean the road hasn't been cut out underneath or something like that."
SES deputy incident controller Steve McDowell echoed similar sentiments.
He warned residents who came across any road with water over it to treat it as closed even if there was no road closed sign because authorities were running low on signage.
"If there is no road closed sign there, don't think the road's open," he said.
"Any water over the road, treat it as a road closed."
Their comments come after Moyne Shire Council's chief executive officer Brett Davis revealed there had been reports of vehicles driving around road closures and becoming stuck on damaged roads.
"Road closed signs are there for a reason - we ask people observe all road closures for their own safety and to ensure emergency services can focus on their job, rather than rescuing people from situations they shouldn't be in," Mr Davis said.
