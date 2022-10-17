River to peak for a second time in Allansford, SES warns

Allansford residents have been told to brace for a second peak of the Hopkins River on Monday night.
State Emergency Service deputy incident controller Steve McDowell said the river peaked on Sunday night but there was a second expected on Monday night.
"We do expect the river to drop today and there will be a second peak tonight," Mr McDowell said.
"We have hydrologists working at our incident control centre in Geelong and they will be providing updated information as the day goes on."
Mr McDowell said the peak was expected to reach similar levels to Sunday night.
"It will be roughly the same height as the peak we saw last night - we're comfortable the measures we have in place will well and truly cover the peak," he said.
Mr McDowell said there were no reports of flooding received by the Warrnambool SES unit on Sunday night.
"The local unit at Warrnambool had no call-outs," he said.
"Some of the work we did on Friday and Saturday has stood up really well and we expect that to continue overnight with the peak into tomorrow morning."
Mr McDowell said Tooram Road in Allansford was expected to remain closed for several days.
"That has been very effective and we don't see that being an issue over the coming days," Mr McDowell said.
"Tooram Road is probably going to be closed probably for the next few days so we're just asking people to avoid that area around the railway line."
Mr McDowell said CFA crews would be pumping water from the floodwater system over the coming days.
The bridge at Panmure remains closed, but the water level is not expected to rise any higher.
"The river at Panmure - Mount Emu Creek - has dropped overnight and we expect to see that probably continue throughout the day," he said.
However, the water level was expected to take some time to recede, Mr McDowell said.
Mr McDowell said assessments would be conducted at Panmure and the bridge was expected to be opened on Monday or Tuesday.
He said emergency service personnel did not foresee any major issues in Allansford or Panmure.
"We're very comfortable with where we're sitting - we don't see any great issues arising," Mr McDowell said.
However, he said it was a "dynamic situation" which could change quickly.
Residents are invited to attend a meeting at the Allansford Recreation Reserve at 5.30pm for an update.
Moyne Shire council teams are conducting assessments on roads affected by floods.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis said there had been significant damage to North and South Road and on Connewarren Lane in the Mortlake area.
A number of roads remain closed across the shire and the Hopkins Road viewing platform remains closed.
Mr Davis said the council had stood-up an internal recovery control group.
Roads closed
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
