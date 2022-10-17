The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free

River to peak for a second time in Allansford, SES warns

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES deputy incident controller Steve McDowell provides an update on Monday morning. Picture by Chris Doheny

Allansford residents have been told to brace for a second peak of the Hopkins River on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.