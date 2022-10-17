UPDATE, Tuesday, 8am:
There will be another flood media briefing from 9.30am this morning at Warrnambool's State Emergency centre.
SES deputy incident controller Steve McDowell confirmed the bridge at Panmure was now open to Princes Highway traffic.
He said he was still collecting data and crews were out on the roads making observations early Tuesday.
"There will be a press conference at 9.30am at the Warrnambool SES centre," he said.
"We'll have a clearer picture by then, but it's looking pretty promising at the moment.
"We're putting in some more work this morning ahead of that briefing. That's the plan."
With up to 30mm of rain tipped next Sunday and Monday, Mr McDowell said there would be modelling looked at for that period.
"We'll be trying to put together perhaps what's coming towards the end of this week and early next week, so we'll be looking at another press conference at noon today," he said.
"The cooperation has been excellent and the communities impacted simply magnificent," he said.
"We've been working hand-in-hand with the local County Fire Authority and the support from Forest Fire Management, police and the Moyne and Warrnambool councils has been outstanding," he said.
Monday: Allansford residents have been told to brace for a second peak of the Hopkins River on Tuesday morning.
SES deputy incident controller Steve McDowell said he was confident the measures in place would protect Allansford properties from flooding after a second peak.
"We don't know the height of the second peak," Mr McDowell said.
"We're comfortable the measures we have in place will well and truly cover the peak."
Mr McDowell said there had been improvements at Panmure with the water level at Mount Emu Creek dropping and there was not expected to be a second peak.
The bridge at the entrance to Panmure reopened on Monday afternoon.
Mr McDowell said there were no reports of flooding received by the Warrnambool SES unit on Sunday night.
"The local unit at Warrnambool had no call-outs," he said.
"Some of the work we did on Friday and Saturday has stood up really well and we expect that to continue."
Mr McDowell said CFA crews would be pumping water from the floodwater system over the coming days.
"We're very comfortable with where we're sitting - we don't see any great issues arising," Mr McDowell said.
However, he said it was a "dynamic situation" which could change quickly.
Mr McDowell reminded residents to "stay safe around floodwater, keep away from floodwater and do those sensible things".
Moyne Shire Council teams conducted assessments of roads on Monday, with a number remaining closed.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis said there had been significant damage to North and South Road and on Connewarren Lane in the Mortlake area.
The Hopkins River viewing platform remains closed.
Mr Davis said the council had set-up an internal recovery control group.
Warrnambool City Council's Luke Coughlan said Tooram Road opened on Monday afternoon at Station Street but could close at short notice.
In these instances he said the traffic would be detoured to Browns Street and Carrolls Road.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Dean Greenwood said he was frustrated after a van became stuck in floodwaters near Mortlake.
"I'm not sure how many times Victoria Police, the SES and CFA can say it: don't drive through floodwaters," he said. "It's pretty simple. I know there's plenty of messaging about it, 15 centimetres is enough to float a car so don't do it. I can't say anything more than that."
Roads closed
