Port Fairy's iconic Moyneyana Festival will go ahead in 2022, but with an altered organisational structure.
A shortage of volunteers means for the first time in the event's history, which dates back to 1947, a paid event coordinator will be employed.
This role will be filled by Naomi Harman, originally from Hamilton before moving to Port Fairy.
She now resides in Yambuk.
Ms Harman said she was excited about helping the Moyneyana Festival maintain its place as one of the best festivals in the state.
"Not many festivals have lasted such a long time," Ms Harman said.
"To have the family entertainment the festival provides for Port Fairy over the Christmas and New Year period is such a big thing for the town.
"And the New Year's Eve Parade is amazing, it is a huge part of Port Fairy each year."
Ms Harman said she had grown up enjoying all the Moyneyana Festival had to offer and was keen for the next generation to get the chance to do the same.
The 2022-23 festival will begin on Christmas Eve and will go for three weeks.
Aside form the New Year's Eve parade, free entertainment almost daily on Fiddler's Green will be the activity mainstay of the festival. There will also be fireworks to see in the new year.
The addition of a paid coordinator and the reduction of the length of the festival is a result of a drop in the availability of volunteers in the town.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which kicked off in February 2020 in the country, the annual festival had gone through to Australia Day with a full program of events across January.
The much-loved festival has always drawn locals and tourists alike, offering plenty of activities throughout the summer holidays.
The festival appeals to children as well as adults, with activities for all ages scheduled in the seaside village.
During January Port Fairy's population swells with tourists, with the caravan parks packed out and short-stay accommodation hard to find.
Moyneyana Festival president Neil Hedger said a wholehearted attempt had been made over the past two years to find more volunteers and committee members.
"It hasn't been for a lack of trying, but it got to a stage where we were banging our heads against a brick wall, the volunteers just aren't there," Mr Hedger said.
"Like us, Moyne Shire Council are really keen to see the festival keep going and it got to the stage the only way out of it was to appoint a paid coordinator.
"It is pretty disappointing we couldn't keep it going the way it's always been but there was no choice.
"Naomi works at the school and has a young family so she will be great, and hopefully get some other younger people interested."
Mr Hedger said he was still weighing up what his level of involvement would be going forward.
He said the upcoming Moyneyana Festival annual general meeting would give a clearer vision as to how the organisation would operate into the future.
The annual general meeting is on October 31.
