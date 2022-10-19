The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Moyneyana Festival creates paid coordinator role

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Moyneyana Festival coordinator Naomi Harman. She is with her son Logan. Picture: Anthony Brady

To have the family entertainment the festival provides for Port Fairy over the Christmas and New Year period is such a big thing for the town.

- Naomi Harman

Port Fairy's iconic Moyneyana Festival will go ahead in 2022, but with an altered organisational structure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.