Camperdown College alumni travelled from interstate and across Victoria to attend centenary celebrations on Saturday.
More than 1000 former students attended the milestone celebration and reflected on their time at the college.
Acting principal Vicki Angus said she was overwhelmed with the turn-out, saying it was "truly joyous to welcome everyone back to the hallways and classrooms of their childhood".
Ms Angus said decades later the school spirit remained strong and one of the many highlights was when attendees proudly joined in singing the school song "with gusto" at the formal assembly.
The publication First 100 Years of Camperdown Higher Elementary School, Camperdown High School and Camperdown College was launched and author Suzanne Charles spoke about the research behind it.
"Seeing past students reuniting on the day was just so special and we are thrilled we were able to facilitate reconnecting those bonds from decades ago."
