Kellie and Emma Somerville will aim to lift Hamilton Kangaroos back into finals contention by implementing a style of play acquired through their time in the Victorian Netball League.
The sisters, who returned to the Hampden league club in 2022, were announced as open co-coaches ahead of the 2023 season.
They said there was a solid foundation to build on at the Kangaroos, following a sixth-place finish in 2022, and agreed they had a clear vision of what they wanted for the team alongside assistant coach Amanda Hicks.
"We've played a lot of netball together at different levels and we've always had the same approach of the systems and setting up the courts in a particular way," Kellie, a midcourter, said.
The sisters, based in Dunkeld, grew up playing for several country netball clubs before joining the VNL.
Kellie, 31, said playing in the state-level competition - with Hume City Falcons and Peninsula - was where she and Emma, 30, established a strong grasp of the game.
"I think we'll bring a lot of our experience and understanding of the game (from VNL)," she said. "We were coached incredibly well by high-level coaches. And because we've played that style so much and know it well, it is the experience we have to offer.
"I think there are some fundamentals, it's kind of like maths. There are formulas that do work if you apply them appropriately."
The siblings, who run an online clothing label, said it was logistically tough to return to the VNL this year, opening up a return to Hamilton. "I think coming back, Hampden was that highest level of netball we could play," Kellie said. "It just felt quite natural to step into the coaching role because we do want that challenge and do want to achieve a lot with our netball."
Emma, a defender who enjoys the strategic side to netball, said she and Kellie understood the need to be flexible with their game plan to fit the playing group.
"You're always changing what you're doing, even quarter-to-quarter depending on the day," she said. "You're always going to have to have different things up your sleeves."
Emma said their love of the game would remain at the core of creating a fun playing environment. "We love netball, that's why we do it, we love playing," she said. "But we also love it when we're playing good, hard netball. You need to get both of those things right."
Emma said their biggest expectation included effort "all the time".
"It doesn't matter what is going on, you're always chasing after every loose ball, backing up, that's the sort of playing style we really strive for and want on the court," she said.
Kellie said the standard of play meant the Kangaroos couldn't rest on their laurels.
"That's something on my mind that we're going to constantly have to be motivating and evolving and making sure our playing style is at its best," she said. "There is a real standard among the league where everyone is pushing for the win. We're hoping to go one better, it was a sore point (missing finals). We're definitely looking to take it as far as we can this season."
Hamilton starts pre-season on November 10.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
