New co-coaches Kellie and Emma Somerville aim to lead Hamilton back to Hampden league finals

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 17 2022 - 6:30am
Sisters Emma and Kellie Somerville are joining forces as Hamilton Kangaroos' newest open grade co-coaches.

Kellie and Emma Somerville will aim to lift Hamilton Kangaroos back into finals contention by implementing a style of play acquired through their time in the Victorian Netball League.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

