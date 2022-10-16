The Standard
Portland police nab speeding driver with child in car

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:47am, first published October 16 2022 - 11:03pm
Interstate driver clocked at 154 km/h with child in car

Police are disappointed in an interstate driver clocked at 154 km/h in wet weather with a child in the car.

