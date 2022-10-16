Interstate driver clocked at 154 km/h with child in car

Police are disappointed in an interstate driver clocked at 154 km/h in wet weather with a child in the car.
A Portland police highway patrol unit intercepted the 34-year-old male driver from South Australia on the Princes Highway at Codrington on Saturday about 3.30pm.
The motorist was clocked at 154 km/h in a signed 100 km/h zone.
A police spokesperson said "disturbingly" the driver had another passenger and a young child in the car.
"The weather was terrible at the time and luckily the driver was caught before a tragedy took place," the spokesperson said.
The motorist was fined $925 and will lose his licence for 12 months.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
