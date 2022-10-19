Warrnambool sprinter Jesse Suter is confident Athletics South West can vie for top spot when it uses its powerplay in round three of the Athletics Victoria Shield League.
The Turbines, which have won their division two years in a row to earn promotion to division three, will travel to Geelong on Saturday for round three of the summer competition.
The powerplay will double the Turbines' points for the weekend, with clubs issued one to use in any regular-season round of their choosing.
There is strategy involved in the powerplay with 26 athletes, including five debutantes, available for the Turbines this week in what is the largest group the club has ever fielded.
Suter, 16, said part of the Turbines' strategy also included their athletes competing in at least three events to earn more points. The Turbines ranked third in the opening round behind Eureka and Bellarine, with round two a wash out.
To do over a second is crazy really.- Jesse Suter
Suter, 16, enjoyed a blistering start to his summer campaign, smashing his 200-metre personal best time by 1.23 seconds for a time of 23.26 in the season opener. He said he was surprised by the result, with typical increases only razor thin.
"Normally it's about 0.2 of a second or even less you're taking off," he said. "To do over a second is crazy really."
Suter's round one efforts saw him pull in a team-high 1195 points. He said he had enjoyed the journey from division five to three in recent years as well as competing alongside his father Mark, who contests several throwing events.
The Warrnambool College student, who also plays under-16 and under-18.5 football at Koroit, said his goal this summer was to further improve his personal best times and work on his form.
"Coming off footy, you're normally quite out of shape," he said. "You run different in footy to what you do on a track. Just trying to slowly work on the PBs and just keep having fun."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
