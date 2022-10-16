Music is springing back to life in the region as one of its world-class events made a jubilant return at the weekend.
Port Fairy Spring Music Festival rounded out its celebration of classical and contemporary ensemble music and art with a closing gala on Sunday which included a performances from local and visiting acts.
Event co-ordinator Laura Telford said the love and support for the festival this year was "wonderful" after two years of COVID-19 pandemic cancellations.
"It's been so hard to have so many years off in a row," she said.
"There were a few years there where we were ready to go, and then to have to cancel last minute was heartbreaking.
"The outpouring of love to be back again...is unbelievable."
Ms Telford said she was comforted to see the community show their appreciation of the arts and music industry in large numbers.
"A lot of these artists have been out of work completely for the last few years," she said.
"To be able to come back and get bookings again... has be great.
"The program was pretty much all at capacity. Even with all the rain on Friday, it was still very well attended."
Festival chair Penny Hutchinson said she wanted to thank the south-west community for accommodating the event.
"There's been a lot of community involvement from Port Fairy and right around the district," she said.
"It's been a great event and everyone's been blown away."
