Ciaron Maher trained Gold Trip finishes second in Caulfield Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated October 16 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:30am
Ciaron Maher will take at least two hopes into next month's Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip and Smokin' Romans.

Internationally bred galloper Gold Trip finished only millimetres away from giving Ciaron Maher his second Caulfield Cup victory on Saturday.

