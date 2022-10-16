Internationally bred galloper Gold Trip finished only millimetres away from giving Ciaron Maher his second Caulfield Cup victory on Saturday.
Gold Trip, who looked the winner of the group one classic with 150 metres to go before being run down by the Chris Waller-trained Durston over the concluding stages, finished second by a short-neck in the 2400 metre contest with Knights Order back in third.
Smokin' Romans, the well backed favourite also trained by Maher, had a luckless run before coming in seventh place.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said Gold Trip and Smokin' Romans will now be set for the $8 million Melbourne Cup at Flemington on November 1.
"It was a sensational run by Gold Trip," the Winslow training export told The Standard. "I was very confident before the race Gold Trip would run well. He had just kept on improving from his three runs with us.
"Gold Trip ran a big race at his last start in the Turnbull Stakes. He's a quality stayer and should be suited by the 3200 metres of the Melbourne Cup."
Maher believes Smokin' Romans was unlucky to finish seventh.
"He was caught back in the field and lost momentum at a vital stage," he said. "We'll push forward to the Melbourne Cup with both horses."
Early betting markets on the race that stops a nation have Gold Trip as a $17 chance while Smokin' Romans is rated a $26 hope.
The powerful Maher-Eustace stable may have up to six runners in this year's Melbourne Cup. Le Don De Vie, Persan and Grand Promenade are already in the field while Interpretation needs to win the Geelong Cup on Wednesday to force his way into the 24-horse field.
Maher won the 2016 Caulfield Cup with Jameka.
