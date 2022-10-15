Community meetings will be held in Panmure and Allansford this morning to update residents on rising floodwaters in the area.
The Panmure meeting will be held at 10am at the town hall, and at the Allanford Recreation Reserve at 11am.
State Emergency Services divisional commander Steve McDowell said he is scheduled to receive a briefing at 9am on the current situation.
Mr McDowell said if the bridge at Panmure was closed then the Panmure meeting will have to be cancelled, but the Allansford meeting would still go ahead.
Representatives from the SES, Victoria police and local councils will attend the meetings to update the community about rising waters, road closures and answer questions.
Mr McDowell said the last briefing he had was late last night where at that time they were expecting the river was expected to peak late afternoon and into Sunday evening.
"They were still talking about a fairly long peak," he said.
"We wound back operations overnight to a normal level.
"The plan is, unless something changes, we'll probably ramp up again mid-afternoon to have crews out when that peak does hit."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.