An ability to grind out back-to-back wins despite a limited bench was a positive outcome, according to Portland men's coach Rebel Noter.
The Coasters defeated Surfcoast Chargers 88-67 on Saturday night, before edging out Horsham Hornets 79-69 on Sunday in round three of the Country Basketball League.
Noter said the squad still had limited numbers after forfeiting a game against Ararat last round, with a number of players unavailable.
"We had to bring some players in for that weekend and we were okay for Saturday night but didn't have enough to back it up on Sunday," he said of last round's double-header.
Noter said the return of Hayden Annett, who has moved back to Portland, was a major boost for the club this season. Annett previously worked for Basketball Victoria and coached in the Big V competition.
"Having (Hayden's) experience makes it a lot easier, he had a really good game Saturday night," Noter said of Annett's 27-point performance against the Chargers.
Jackson Dunlop was a reliable presence on offence, shooting 28 and 17 in both games, while Nathan Hardingham, a Big V player for Warrnambool, was solid with back-to-back 19-point games.
Noter said defence would be a major focus for the Coasters this season.
"Our offence will take care of itself for the year," he said. "We still need to work a lot on defence. Our defensive transition has been a bit slow, the boys not reacting quick enough to get back and stop the teams from making easy lay-ups."
Meanwhile, Portland Coasters women's team got its season off the mark with back-to-back wins.
The reigning champions defeated Surfcoast Chargers 70-62 on Saturday, before backing up against Horsham, 69-47 to go 2-1 after three rounds.
Tanielle Knight, in her second game for the club, top scored with 28 points against the Hornets while Summer Millard was a consistent threat with back-to-back 15-point games.
The Coasters hold a bye next round before playing Millicent at home on October 29.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
