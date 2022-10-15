A former state level midfielder is bringing his wisdom back to the Hampden league as a player and coach.
Brody Mahoney will re-join Cobden as co-coach, having last played at the club in 2017.
He joins Dan Casey in the coaching role, with the latter re-signing for a second year in the job earlier this year.
Casey said the Bombers approached Mahoney, a midfielder, about a return to the club after identifying a want to get former players back into the program.
"It's been going on for the last month and he said he wouldn't mind getting into coaching," Casey said. "And he's really good mates with (assistant coach) Jake Evans so that helped.
"More than happy to have someone of his calibre helping me as well."
Having Brody as an on-field leader out there, they're always going to have plenty of wisdom out there.- Dan Casey
Mahoney, who lined up for Cobden from 2013 to 2017, has VFL and SANFL experience with North Ballarat and Central Districts. He joins the Bombers from Geelong Football League club Colac after two seasons.
"Brody's played in the South Australian league and dominates in the GFL so to have a calibre of that type of player playing, and now sharing his wisdom, is massive news for us," Casey said.
The Bombers finished sixth in 2022, surpassing expectations with its young playing list. Casey said Mahoney's on-field presence would benefit the Bombers' budding list.
"I find it hard, being a non-playing coach, trying to be out there and guide the boys," Casey said. "So having Brody as an on-field leader out there, they're always going to have plenty of wisdom out there.
"It's exciting for a young group having a past player back."
Joining Mahoney back at Cobden next season will be Jesse Williamson, who spent the 2022 season with Colac. Williamson played more than 100 games for the Bombers after joining its junior program in 2013.
Casey said Williamson would add further experience to Cobden's playing list.
"I know when I first started coaching there, we didn't have much experience, only really Tom Spokes, so to have a guy who has played another 100 games and he's only young as well, to have him coming back will give us more options across the ground," Casey said.
Casey said Williamson could be used on the wing and up forward with his height and speed.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.