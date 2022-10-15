Warrnambool Raiders and Gunditjmara Bulls will go into next round's showdown full of form.
Both Warrnambool-based clubs celebrated round five wins at Friendlies Society Oval on Saturday, with the Raiders holding on for a 32-28 win against Naracoorte Jets before the Bulls outplayed a numbers-deprived Blue Lake Knights squad.
It sets up a mouthwatering match-up between the cross-town rivals when they make the three-hour trek to Naracoorte on Saturday for round six of the Limestone Coast senior men's rugby league competition.
Bulls coach Beau Arnold said he was proud of his player's efforts against the Knights, including those who lined up for the opposition.
"It was either they forfeit and we don't get a game or give them a few and have a bit of a scratch match," Arnold said.
Arnold said the contest gave his team a chance to build their fitness and work on the fundamentals.
"It's our first season in two years," he said of the COVID-19 abandoned 2020 and 2021 campaigns. "Today was a test to see what the fitness was like.
"And a couple guys who hadn't play many minutes yet, we wanted them to get a run. Get them some game time and metres in the legs."
It looked like they never gave up... Never took a backwards step.- Jonathon Hukatai
Arnold said different partnerships paid off, while several newcomers to the game shone.
Earlier, the Raiders celebrated back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Tahi Pompey scored the first and final tries for the team, with skipper Courage Hukatai converting a tough kick to put the team up by 10 point late in the game.
The Jets scored a try and converted to make it a four point game but ultimately ran out of time to pull off a comeback.
Raiders coach Jonathon Hukatai said strong preparation ahead of the round paid off for his team.
"Everyone's coming to training and on the same page," he said.
Like the Bulls, the Raiders also boast several newcomers to the game this season, with Hukatai pleased by their ability to blend with the experienced players.
"It looked like they never gave up," Hukatai said. "Never took a backwards step, it was good to see."
He credited his experienced talent for helping guide the newer players.
"Our young fellas, they listen and do," he said. "That's what makes me happy... and makes my job easy."
Hukatai said the Raiders' latest win would bolster confidence ahead next round's meeting with the Bulls.
The Bulls defeated the Raiders 26-14 in round one, with both club's sporting a 2-2 record.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
