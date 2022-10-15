The Standard

Warrnambool sprintcar driver Corey McCullagh excited for upcoming season

By Meg Saultry
Updated October 15 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:10am
Corey McCullagh during last season Grand Annual Classic.

Warrnambool sprintcar driver Corey McCullagh is embracing fatherhood as he prepares to return to the hot seat for next month's season-opener at Premier Speedway.

