Warrnambool sprintcar driver Corey McCullagh is embracing fatherhood as he prepares to return to the hot seat for next month's season-opener at Premier Speedway.
McCullagh was in attendance at Premier Speedway's season launch on Saturday, and cradling six week old Bentley, said first-time fatherhood was an adjustment but one he was enjoying.
"He's a cruiser, and makes being a dad pretty easy," he said. "But looking forward to better weather, better racing and a bit of family time, should be good."
McCullagh didn't race over the winter, opting out of Darwin's Chariots of Thunder in the lead up to Bentley's birth in July.
He said he had used the off-season to get his car ready and was itching to hit in track ahead of the November 5 season opener.
"We just got everything re-build, refreshed and looking good so we can try and be as prepared as we can, like do every season, but try and step it up that little bit more," he said.
"Similar set up, but a few shock things different... it's just about maximising what you're got and more understanding what the car actually does.
"That's the main thing these days, the tyres are changing so much year-to-year, you've just got to be on top of it."
McCullagh, who finished third in the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January, said he was aiming for more consistency this season and was confident he could string together improved results.
"We were pretty good in the big shows but a little bit less consistent on what we were hoping to be," he said of the 2021-22 season. "It was a little bit disappointing but I think the changes we've made are going to make us a lot better."
He said Premier Speedway's launch at Warrnambool's Civic Green was a great kick starter for the season as momentum builds ahead of next month.
"I think everyone's excited to go to Speedway racing in general," he said. "That makes us (drivers) excited, we've spent all off-season working on our car and getting them right to do this so this is the best part of the year, doing it."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.