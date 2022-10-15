UPDATE: Saturday 4.25pm
The Hopkins Falls viewing platform at Cudgee has been closed on Saturday due to rising water levels.
A Moyne Shire spokesman said Victoria Police had requested the platform closure for community safety reasons as "significant amounts of floodwaters" continued to make their way downstream.
EARLIER:
Communities in Panmure and Allansford began sandbagging on Saturday afternoon preparing for potential flooding along the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek.
SES divisional commander Steve McDowell said he expected the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek to rise Saturday night into Sunday, but the peak may not occur until Monday.
He said CFA crews were monitoring water levels and tracking travel times as flood waters from Skipton, made their way south.
Skipton flood levels peaked at 5.7 metres on Friday night, just shy of the 2011-high of 6.01 metres.
"The crews are doing some very valuable work and we'll have a better picture later today when the water will arrive in Panmure and Allansford," Mr McDowell told The Standard on Saturday.
"We know the travel time of the water from Skipton to Panmure on the Mount Emu. The peak at Skipton was about 6pm last night. We have a really good handle on travel time -that's what we're basing it on."
Mr McDowell said water was likely to impact Panmure and Allansford Saturday night into Sunday and they were doing preparatory work on Saturday "to be ahead of the game before that water arrives".
He said crews and the Panmure and Allansford communities were sandbagging around critical infrastructure including homes and areas known to flood.
"We'll be doing a fair bit of sandbagging work in preparation for the water that is coming down the river," he said "We don't believe the water will arrive with the peak today. It may be overnight or well into tomorrow when the peak of the water comes down."
He said water levels could be at their highest as late as Monday and it may be a "long peak".
"When we see the water peak it may not peak and then drop. We may see the water stay at a high level for a period of time."
He said crews were focused on the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek and he said despite monitoring the Merri River, no other rivers or waterways in the region were causing "any real concerns".
Mr McDowell urged residents to keep up with warnings via the Vic Emergency ap, the Bureau of Meteorology website and radio updates.
He said any SES activity in the area over the weekend was not a cause for concern for residents.
"Don't be alarmed by that," he said. That's just us doing some preparatory work before the water arrives. The fact we're out there doesn't mean the floods are about to hit. It's just us doing the work before the water arrives."
Mr McDowell reminded residents to stay safe and to never drive through flood water.
"We've had a significant number of rescues out of flood water. Across the state on Thursday there was 350 rescues of people in flood waters," Mr McDowell said. "If the road is flooded don't drive through it."
Moyne Shire director of infrastructure and environment Edith Farrell said council crews were helping SES volunteers in Panmure and had delivered 9000 sand bags.
"All houses under threat have been called and door knocked," Ms Farrell said.
"We also expect the football netball club to be impacted and have been working with the club."
She said a number of roads were closed in the area including Mahoney Ford Road.
"We have also spoken to the owner of one property at Hexham which is expected to be impacted by flooding in the Hopkins River.
She said a number of roads in the Mortlake area were closed, including Connewarren Lane, North Road and South Road, Gordons Lane and Hexham Woorndoo Road.
"VicRoads has closed the the Mortlake-Ararat Road from Mortlake to Maroona.
"We also have road closures in Grassmere and in the north-east of the shire around Pura Pura.
"Our crews are working around the clock and we remind people to not drive through flood waters and drive to conditions on our roads which has sustained damage because of the rainfall event."
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said things were looking more positive at Skipton where flood waters had begun to recede and the clean up would begin.
"We're looking much better, Cr Gstrein said. "The water has receded very quickly out of the main street.
"There's still some water in front of the shops but it's not across the road. They're pumping to get it emptied so people can start getting access to the shops."
Cr Gstrein said council building surveyors were on site on Saturday checking the structural components of some houses and shops and once they could access the shops the clean up would begin.
"We're very much in recovery phase," she said.
Cr Gstrein said an online community meeting was held on Saturday due to its bridge being closed and the town being "cut in half".
"The bridge has to be assessed before it can be reopened," she said. "We've got to check the condition of the bitumen on the approaches to make sure the traffic lanes are safe as well."
Cr Gstrein put a call out for volunteers to help with the Skipton clean up from Saturday afternoon and said anyone wishing to help must register at the football club.
