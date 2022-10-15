Warrnambool driver Fiona Verhoeven says a Western Australia racing voyage is on her to-do list before she retires from the sport.
The late model driver, who was one of several drivers in attendance at Saturday's Premier Speedway launch at Warrnambool's Civic Green, is excited to "having a skid" at her home track when the 2022-23 season begins.
While the season opener is scheduled for November 5, Verhoeven will wait until December 17 for her first event at Premier Speedway. She said travel was more common for late model drivers.
"Being late models we don't have huge numbers in the district," she said. "Thankfully we get three runs out at Premier this year so that's nice and close.
"But we tend to go to South Australia a little bit.
"We'd dearly love to get over to Western Australia to race, they've got 30 or 40 cars over there and race every couple weeks.
"It's a bit of a bucket list thing to do, travel across the Nullarbor and go and race in Western Australia."
Verhoeven has been racing late models for eight years after 20 years competing in modified production cars.
She and husband Adam, a former driver, have been busy working over the off-season to prep engines, replace panels and work out this season's racing calendar.
Verhoeven said her competitive drive kept her coming back each season, alongside a family connection to the sport.
"I don't know what we'd do if we didn't do Speedway.- Fiona Verhoeven
"It's pretty much a family thing we do," she said. "We've always been involved in speedway.
"I don't know what we'd do if we didn't do speedway.
"It's something we do every year, it's like 'okay Speedway season is rolling around again, let's prep the car and go again'."
She added the adrenaline rush never got old.
"When they're set up really well and they're going well, you've nailed the set up, there is nothing like it," she said.
While the pinnacle of late model cars may be in Western Australia, Verhoeven is hoping interstate drivers make the trek to Warrnambool for the Australian titles at Premier Speedway on February 24-25.
"And hopefully the local guys can put on a good show and we're competitive," she said.
Verhoven was pleased to see strong numbers at Premier Speedway launch on Saturday and encouraged newcomers to attend an upcoming event at the Allansford-based track.
"This is great, we haven't been to a season launch for a couple years because of COVID-19," she said. "I can't believe the number of the people walking through."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.