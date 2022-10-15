An Edwardian- period home in Warrnambool's Hider Street that has been in the same family for more than three decades, sold at auction on Saturday for more than $1.2 million.
The four-bedroom property at 49 Hider Street sold for $1.275 million - $225,000 above its reserve.
Bidding opened at $1 million with a Melbourne couple setting the tone straight away with a $100,000 bid.
The couple competed with a single local bidder who was unable to match the couple's bids which jumped in $20,000 increments and a final $50,000 bid to secure the property.
Harris & Wood Real Estate auctioneer Matt Wood said it was a strong result with the property selling well above its reserve.
"The reserve was set at $1.050 million so to finish at $1.275 - $225,000 over the reserve is a great result," Mr Wood said.
"There was strong bidding from a Melbourne couple who are relocating," he said. "That property had been with the one family for 33 years so they were happy for it to go to another young family to create the next chapter.
Mr Wood said another selling feature was a downstairs self-contained unit which the purchasers who were expecting their second child would use for visiting family members.
He said the home attracted a lot of interest throughout the campaign with more than 65 groups inspecting the property. A crowd of about 70 people attended Saturday's auction.
"The vendors and the buyers were very happy," he said. "They met afterwards and they feel a lot better about the transition going from one family to another so it was a nice result."
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 1/52 Cherlin Drive in Warrnambool's north sold for $630,000.
Ray White Warrnambool auctioneer Jason Thwaites opened the auction with a vendor bid of $540,000. Bidding rose in $10,000 increments between two parties to reach $590,000 and two $5000 bids took it to $600,000.
The auction then slowed with offers of $2000, $1000 and $500 bids to reach the final sake price of $630,000, with the property selling to a young couple in front of a crowd of about 25 people.
