The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Homes in central Warrnambool and city's north sell at auction on Saturday

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 15 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Edwardian- period home in Warrnambool's Hider Street that has been in the same family for more than three decades, sold at auction on Saturday for more than $1.2 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.