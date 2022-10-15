Goal kicked, now the posts shift

Dear valued subscriber,
Sunday's AFLW match at Warrnambool's Reid Oval was far more than just a game of footy. The clash between Essendon and Geelong was a celebration on many fronts.
It was the crowning glory for Reid Oval after its $11 million redevelopment. The surface was immaculate.
It was a celebration of women's sport and in years to come hopefully we discover it inspired a new generation of girls.
It was also an event, host club Essendon ensured the day had a festive atmosphere, which attracted casual observers rather than just footy folk. The day also gave the almost 4000 people who attended a taste of what we have missed out on for so long - national sporting events in our backyard.
The May Racing Carnival through the Grand Annual Steeplechase, Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic put us in the international and national sporting spotlight each year. Other regional and country centres, smaller than Warrnambool, have for years attracted AFL practice matches and women's and men's cricket Big Bash league fixtures. It's been galling Warrnambool and the south-west has missed out for so long. But the Reid Oval redevelopment has changed that.
With sunny conditions for the game, Warrnambool looked spectacular for the match, which was broadcast on pay TV provider Foxtel and streamed across the globe.
Warrnambool City Council, which has copped criticism for some aspects of Reid Oval's revamp, should be applauded for working to attract the game and then use it to promote the city as a tourist destination. Money couldn't buy the exposure and goodwill generated.
It will be interesting to see what economic benefits the match brought last weekend and what it will do moving into summer. People travelled from Melbourne, Geelong and other country centres for the match, some The Standard spoke with came for training sessions on the Saturday, ate, shopped and stayed in town that night, then attended the game.
These games mean so much more than four points for the teams involved.
It's a shame the city's bid to host the Commonwealth Games marathon failed because the success of the AFLW event only whet the appetite for more. Can we attract Big Bash cricket? Can we attract a men's footy training camp and community pre-season match? Can we attract a VFL game or national under 18 match again?
The possibilities are endless.
Road funding was back in the spotlight again this week with federal MP Dan Tehan demanding answers on why millions of federal government dollars granted for Princes Highway upgrades have yet to be used. At a state level, Labor's candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston is hopeful of a solution to the pothole-riddled Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road.
This piece from senior journalist Monique Patterson was my favourite read of the week: Emily Blake's story.
Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza is on the market for $70m in what would be the city's biggest commercial deal. Interesting to note a parcel of land to the east of the plaza, which had been earmarked for a future expansion, is being offered for sale separately. Does that mean the plaza will remain the same size in the future?
Good news for Lyndoch Living this week with a key former staffer returning as moves to turnaround the centre's fortunes gather pace.
Good news too for pensioners with Warrnambool's Heatherlie Homes getting the all clear for a new development of 13 townhouses on the former St John's lawn bowls greens.
The city's new $20.25m library and learning hub opened its doors this week ahead of next week's official opening. The feedback is already positive.
There were a couple of disturbing stories from our law and order reporters this week, this one where an adult egged on two kids to bash two other kids and this about a community leader being charged with historical sexual offences.
My favourite sports story of the week was North Warrnambool Eagles export Josh Corbett talking about his future after being traded to Fremantle. Corbett is back home enjoying a rest and like many of the south-west's elite sportspeople, he doesn't lose sight of where his career started. He has even been helping out his dad Ross, a landscaper and greenskeeper, walking countless kilometres mowing grass before the rain hit.
Thanks to all who completed our election survey, which closed on Friday night. Keep an eye out for the results, which will detail your key issues, that will then become a focus of the campaign.
Don't forget to check out a selection of other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
