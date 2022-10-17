Skyrocketing power bills are stretching the region's social services as the national consumer watchdog confirms a $300 hike in the past year with a warning the rise could continue.
Salvation Army Warrnambool and Hamilton Mission Centre corps officer Brett Allchin said his organisation had seen an increased demand for their financial support services due to rising utility costs.
"The Salvation Army is seeing significant increased cost of living pressure for people on low income," he said.
"Much of these pressures are due to low rates of income support payments and difficulty meeting housing costs, which have continued to rise to record level."
Mr Allchin said he was seeing more people making difficult choices between paying for electricity or putting food on the table.
"Every decision is filtered through the lens of survival," he said. "People often choose between affording rent and paying electricity bills or choosing medications and having food for dinner that night."
He said he had fears the growing financial strain on people in the region could lead to higher rates of homelessness.
"Increased utility expenses, without increases in the financial resources to meet that need, can become the last straw that can have a flow on effect that leads to homelessness," he said.
The fears come as the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) reported there had been a median annual household energy bill increase of more than $300 between April and September, and warned the rise might persist to next year.
"This year, the median estimated annual bill for residential customers across the national electricity market increased by $321," an ACCC spokesperson said.
"Electricity prices are likely to remain elevated compared to recent years due to a range of domestic and international factors."
The spokesperson said the ACCC would "actively monitor" retail energy prices - making sure offers are shown alongside regulator standard prices - and take legal action against companies trying to mislead customers.
"We also make sure that retailers... are informing consumers about how their prices compare to the Default Market Offer when they advertise offers or change their prices," he said.
"This makes it easier for consumers to know if they are paying fair prices and to shop around for a better offer."
Anglicare Victoria homeless support program manager Chris de Paiva said he had also seen more people seeking emergency relief in Warrnambool.
"They can't stretch their allowances as far as they used to," he said.
"We have families seeking food assistance more frequently because they are trying to allocate more of the limited money they have to utility bills."
Anglicare Warrnambool community development coordinator Louise Serra said there was a demographic change among their service users with more full-time and part-time workers looking for help.
"People are struggling quite intensely at the moment that haven't before," she said.
She said Anglicare Warrnambool had to apply for financial counselling services funding to meet the region's increased demand.
"We hope to know by mid-November if we've been successful (for the funding)," she said.
"We've also seen an increase in the waiting lists for those agencies that are funded."
