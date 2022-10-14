PARENTS braved wet weather conditions on Friday for Mortlake College's first community event in more than two years.
School principal Sean Fitzpatrick set up the first Flourish Festival for the school and Mortlake community to focus on their health and wellbeing.
The initiative was designed to "give students and staff a break from traditional learning after a few years of very interrupted schooling and instead offer some inspirational and fun activities".
"We know our families have been doing it tough throughout the pandemic so we wanted a day to bring everyone back together in a more relaxed, informal setting that will be fun for the whole community," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Mortlake College parent Olivia Campbell said it was good to have a sense of community again.
"It's great being able to see the other parents and what the children are doing after not being allowed to attend anything for so long," she said.
Another parent, Leah Vaughan said events like this enhanced community spirit.
"It has been been lacking the last two years," she said. "It's nice just to get to see everybody again."
Flourish was open to the Mortlake community with activities including football and basketball clinics, cooking with the Country Women's Association and bush dancing.
Attendees were encouraged to wear flannelette shirts. It also featured keynote speaker Ben Harkin, a Timboon man born without arms.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
