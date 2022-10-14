South-west midwives and nurses will be better equipped to support grieving families with community fundraising and a drive for improved bereavement services sparking the new training.
Almost 40 health professionals have so far completed online grief and loss training through the Centre of Perinatal Excellence with plans to upskill more frontline workers.
The course was funded by donations to Wren's Gift, an online fundraising campaign to honour little Wren McConnell who lived for just eight days.
Wren's parents Matthew and Madeline McConnell and Nirranda East's Kathryn and Jared Barkla, who lost their daughter Eloise at 12 weeks old, have joined forces to co-found We've Got You.
The foundation launched in August and supports families experiencing the loss of a child from conception through to age sixteen. It seeks to improve "inadequate" bereavement services in the region and the disconnect between what families need and the co-ordination of support.
Mrs McConnell said grief and loss training wasn't included in university courses but instead was learnt on the job highlighting the need for specialised training.
"We really need to roll out that education so families are supported," Mrs McConnell said. "We want to ensure families are supported but that first responders and hospital staff are too."
In partnership with South West Healthcare We've Got You will establish a dedicated bereavement room at the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
The $17,000 raised also purchased cameras, grief journals, children's books, angel gowns for babies who pass away, clay and various embossing tools.
Despite each family having its own story, bereaved parents want to connect with others with similar experiences and for people to include their child in conversations. "People don't want to speak about child loss or they're scared to," Mrs McConnell said. "One of our big things is changing that taboo. It's okay to talk about deceased children and to honour them to have them in your every day life."
Mrs McConnell said they also hoped to get a peer support group running next year for families to meet others in a similar situation and to realise they're not alone.
Community members are invited to light a candle and participate in Wave of Light, tonight at 7pm to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Forever Held Foundation launched this month and provides short-term accommodation at no cost to support families who have lost a child.
