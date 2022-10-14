The SES has called for calm and assured Allansford residents that they are "ahead of the game" on any potential flooding along the Hopkins River.
Divisional commander Steve McDowell said there may be some impact from flood waters but it was only a "potential" at this stage and there was no immediate threat to Allansford.
Mr McDowell said members were out monitoring the river and assured residents they would put out warning well in advance of any potential flooding if that did eventuate.
"I think it's spooking a lot of people but we're across what's happening and got plenty of time," he said.
"We're ahead of the game. We've got time to act."
Mr McDowell said there was no great urgency to sandbag straight away.
"We just ask for calm. I understand people are spooked but we are right across this," he said.
As a precautionary measure, Warrnambool City Council has delivered about 20 cubic metres of sand to the Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Sand has also been delivered to the State Emergency Services headquarters in Walsh Road, Warrnambool.
Ahead of the weekend, the council trucks are loaded with sand and staff are on alert ready to respond should the need arise.
"Staff continue to monitor conditions and have warning signs ready to install in the event that water over roads presents a danger to motorists," the council said.
Allansford resident Hamish Dinwoodie said the community was a bit on edge because of the 2011 floods.
Resident Eddie White said locals were concerned about the river peaking and they wanted to be prepared.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
