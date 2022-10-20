More jail for repeat offender who wanted to turn a new leaf

A Warrnambool man with 40 pages of criminal history has again been jailed.
Dominic Kelly, 42, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
Then today, the man - who has spent 101 days in custody on remand - was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.
His licence was disqualified for 18 months and he was also fined $500.
That's because on Friday, police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins told the court Kelly attended the BP petrol station on Raglan Parade, Warrnambool on May 9 while possessing a disqualified probationary licence.
He said the accused then filled up a silver Mercedes Benz with $59.06 of petrol before getting back in the vehicle and driving away. A witness contacted police to report the theft and the accused was identified by CCTV footage.
Then on May 21, Kelly was again observed driving a BMW X5 wagon in a westerly direction along Otway Road, Warrnambool when he was spotted by an off-duty officer. He was disqualified from driving at the time but was not intercepted.
The accused was then seen by police driving along Cox Street, Hamilton while disqualified on July 10. He was found at a petrol station where he was arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle.
On June 1, a Ford Ranger was reported stolen and seen parked on Cobden-Warrnambool Road in Naringal. The vehicle was recovered the next day when it was taken to the police station and fingerprinted. The accused's prints were located on the car.
On June 2, police also conducted other investigations at Warrnambool's Archibald Street and a search found personal items belonging to the owner of the vehicle found in the house. Kelly refused to be interviewed.
Lawyer Huw Roberts said his client wanted to turn a new leaf and would like to be placed in a residential rehabilitation facility rather than go "through the revolving door of prison".
"He's fed-up with his lifestyle and fed-up with his pattern of offending," Mr Roberts said.
He said his client had suffered a traumatic childhood, leading to illicit substance abuse which appeared to be at the heart of his offending.
"The effect of these illicit substances affects his thinking process such that he's unable to think rationally and makes poor decisions," Mr Roberts said.
