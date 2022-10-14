The Standard
Warrnambool man pleads guilty to string of offences

By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:55am
Guilty plea for man 'fed-up' with own offending

A lawyer says a Warrnambool man with 40 pages of criminal history is ready to turn a new leaf.

