Weather worries as cricket cancelled

RAIN across the region has forced cricketers to the sidelines.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has cancelled its division one matches for the second time in three weeks due to wet weather while this weekend's divisions two, three and four grades were also abandoned.
General manager Nick Ansell said the association had to consider a number of factors when making its decision.
"Ground availability is a big thing. I think there's only five grounds that are actually available in the entire association at the moment," he said.
"There were three that could potentially could've been played on in division one but there was only one in division two.
"That forced our hand in the end and the forecast over the next 24 hours is still looking pretty rubbish.
"It was a case of making an early call. Even if the rain clears away, the grounds would've been soft and pretty slippery and not the safest for players."
Division one's opening round was also lost due to wet grounds while round two went ahead a week ago without incident.
Ansell said cricket teams understood spring's unpredictable nature could impact their campaigns.
"It's been a statewide thing I think. I think Geelong, as an example, hasn't been able to get on the field at all," he said.
"It's just part-and-parcel of living in this part of the world - people accept that there's going to be a bit of unstable weather through spring.
"A lot of clubs are on track with their turf preparation as we understand it. We just need this little spell of inclement weather to clear and we should be right."
South West president Kym Mathew confirmed its competition's start date would be delayed.
The league consulted with clubs ahead of round one about grounds which would be playable.
Too many were considered out of action due to the weather conditions.
