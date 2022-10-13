The Standard

Flying Mascot to race for Tom Dabernig at Caulfield Racecourse

By Tim Auld
Updated October 14 2022 - 12:08am, first published October 13 2022 - 11:57pm
Tom Dabernig is taking Flying Mascot to Caulfield. Picture by Chris Doheny

TOP Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is chasing more black-type status with his classy mare Flying Mascot at Caulfield on Saturday.

