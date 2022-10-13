TOP Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is chasing more black-type status with his classy mare Flying Mascot at Caulfield on Saturday.
Flying Mascot, who has won three group races, lines up in the $300,000 group two Tristarc Stakes on the big 10-race program.
The lightly-raced mare has been unplaced in two runs from a spell but Dabernig is looking for a forward showing from the five-year-old.
"I'm very happy how Flying Mascot has been progressing," Dabernig told The Standard.
"Her two runs this time in haven't been that bad. We took her up to Hamilton last Saturday for a grass gallop and she went very well.
"I've got my fingers crossed about running her on a heavy track. She goes good on soft ground but the real heavy track I'm not sure.
"Flying Mascot's main aim in this preparation is the $1 million Empire Rose Stakes at Flemington on October 29.
"It's a group one race over 1600 metres and she ran fifth in it last year. She ran really well in the race last year and I've got my fingers crossed we can get more back type with her.
"Flying Mascot is a very valuable mare but wins or placings in group one and group two races will really enhance her value as a broodmare."
Flying Mascot is a $9 chance in the early betting markets for the Tristarc.
Dabernig also saddles up stablemates Melba Storm and Kalkarni Royale in a $175,000 race for fillies and mares over 1100 metres.
"Melba Storm was a good winner in Adelaide last time while Kalkarni Royale will be better for her last run in Adelaide," he said. "They both have rough chances in a tough race."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Peter Chow and Ken Elford have runners on the Caulfield card.
