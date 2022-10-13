SYMON Wilde will wait until the 7.30am scratching deadline Saturday morning before deciding if his top mare Tralee Rose takes her place in the $5 million Caulfield Cup later in the day.
The Warrnambool-based trainer is keeping his options open regarding a lead up race for Tralee Rose's quest to run in next month's $8 million Melbourne Cup.
Heavy rain over the past week has left Wilde in a quandary as to the best path the six-year-old takes into the big two-mile race at Flemington on November 1.
"I'm waiting for the Saturday morning deadline of 7.30am before making a final decision," Wilde told The Standard.
"Tralee Rose needs a run before the Melbourne Cup. She's already in the Melbourne Cup field but I don't want to run her on a bottomless track in the Caulfield Cup.
"The other option we have is if we scratch from the Caulfield Cup, we go to the Geelong Cup on Wednesday.
"She won the Geelong Cup last year. The Caulfield and Geelong cups are both run over 2400 metres.
"I've got my fingers crossed the weather will pick up and there may be a better racing surface at Geelong on Wednesday.
"We've just taken a wait-and-see approach until Saturday morning about making a final decision."
Wilde called on the services of race-day jockey Dean Yendall to put Tralee Rose through her final paces in the lead-up to the Caulfield Cup with a track gallop at Mortlake on Tuesday.
"We just took Tralee Rose up to Mortlake on Tuesday morning for a 800-metre track gallop," he said.
"It was the first time that Dean has ridden her.
"I wanted Dean to have a sit on her before her Caulfield Cup run if we go down that path.
"We've already booked Dean to ride her in the Melbourne Cup. He was very happy with her work at Mortlake.
"The mare is fit and well it's just a matter of waiting and seeing what happens with the weather in the lead-up to Saturday's cup."
Tralee Rose is a $100 chance in the early betting markets for the famous Caulfield Cup.
