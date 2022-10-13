The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde to wait until deadline before deciding whether to run Tralee Rose in 2022 Caulfield Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde wants Tralee Rose to have an ideal preparation for the Melbourne Cup. Picture by Chris Doheny

SYMON Wilde will wait until the 7.30am scratching deadline Saturday morning before deciding if his top mare Tralee Rose takes her place in the $5 million Caulfield Cup later in the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.