Heytesbury Rebels coach Simon Harkness says teenage talent is helping rejuvenate the reigning premier ahead of its flag defence.
The Rebels defeated minor premier Mortlake by 32 runs in the 2021-22 South West Cricket grand final in March, with finals this season again the yardstick for the Timboon-based club.
Harkness said developing junior talent was another big focus, with a group of teenagers providing a spark to keep the reigning premiers engaged.
"They're just so keen, so it's really rejuvenating for someone like myself who is a bit of a cricket head to have 15 people there ready to roll," the third-year coach said. "It's pretty exciting, it's a bit fresh and new.
"If you look around local sport, it makes Koroit (Football Netball Club) so amazing that they can keep being up there and challenging.
"You win one (flag) and lose a few players and you hope you're still motivated but then the young guys come along; you're definitely still motivated."
The Rebels will be without Ballarat-based premiership skipper Joel Moriarty this summer, along with Colac talent Shaun Drayton and William Mulgrew, due to distance.
Harkness will move into a captain-coach role, with Chris Vogels and Bayley Thompson taking on the vice captaincy.
Harkness said the three departures were a huge loss for the club both on-and-off the field, though have welcomed two recruits in Nick Harding and Henry Stansfield.
The coach said Harding was a well-known all-rounder from Stoneyford, while Stansfield, an up-and-coming teenager, crossed from Nirranda.
"(Nick) bowls well and bats well, he's a pretty accomplished cricketer," Harkness said. "And Henry is developing, he can sort of do everything at the minute, he bats a little, bowls a little and wicket keeps.
"Lots to do there with Henry, he's an exciting project and he loves his cricket."
I had a few guys already say to me it's feeling pretty fresh and different which is exciting.- Simon Harkness
The South West Cricket division one competition will feature eight teams this year following Mortlake's move to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
Harkness said while he was disappointed to see the Cats depart, it would open up the competition to others to feature in finals.
"It gives an opportunity to other teams," he said. "And it looks like a lot of teams are going with imports this year.
"With that, you sort of never know what you're going to get which is exciting for the league."
The Rebels' season start will be delayed with Saturday's round one game against Cobden abandoned due to wet weather.
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.