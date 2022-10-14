Sunday's AFLW match at Warrnambool's Reid Oval was far more than just a game of footy. The clash between Essendon and Geelong was a celebration on many fronts.
It was the crowning glory for Reid Oval after its $11 million redevelopment. The surface was immaculate.
It was a celebration of women's sport and in years to come hopefully we discover it inspired a new generation of girls.
It was also an event, host club Essendon ensured the day had a festive atmosphere, which attracted casual observers rather than just footy folk. The day also gave the almost 4000 people who attended a taste of what we have missed out on for so long - national sporting events in our backyard.
The May Racing Carnival through the Grand Annual Steeplechase, Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic put us in the international and national sporting spotlight each year. Other regional and country centres, smaller than Warrnambool, have for years attracted AFL practice matches and women's and men's cricket Big Bash league fixtures. It's been galling Warrnambool and the south-west has missed out for so long. But the Reid Oval redevelopment has changed that.
With sunny conditions for the game, Warrnambool looked spectacular for the match, which was broadcast on pay TV provider Foxtel and streamed across the globe.
Warrnambool City Council, which has copped criticism for some aspects of Reid Oval's revamp, should be applauded for working to attract the game and then use it to promote the city as a tourist destination. Money couldn't buy the exposure and goodwill generated.
It will be interesting to see what economic benefits the match brought last weekend and what it will do moving into summer. People travelled from Melbourne, Geelong and other country centres for the match, some The Standard spoke with came for training sessions on the Saturday, ate, shopped and stayed in town that night, then attended the game.
These games mean so much more than four points for the teams involved.
It's a shame the city's bid to host the Commonwealth Games marathon failed because the success of the AFLW event only whet the appetite for more. Can we attract Big Bash cricket? Can we attract a men's footy training camp and community pre-season match? Can we attract a VFL game or national under 18 match again? The possibilities are endless.
